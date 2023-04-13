Online enrollment process for preschool, primary, secondary schools in HCMC

On April 13, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training announced details about the online enrollment process for preschool, primary, and secondary schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Accordingly, from May 1 to 10, 2023, parents and students can learn about and make experimental registration. Then, on May 11, the system will be completely reset, deleting all data registered in the test phase.

From May 11 to 31, 2023, parents of students can officially check, review the information and register for enrollment.

Specifically, parents and students can access the first-level enrollment system using their identification details, along with their registered date of birth with the local government and educational institution, at http://tuyensinhdaucap.hcm.edu.vn.

During the process of reviewing and checking student data information, parents and students should contact either the Department of Education and Training or the local school to make the necessary adjustments to the student's information if there are any mistakes.

If the information is correct, parents and students need to choose a specific locality (district, ward, or Thu Duc City) to register for enrollment. The enrollment process is divided into three groups based on the student's location: by permanent address, by current or temporary residence, and by the current school unit.

The online enrollment system will automatically generate local results based on the enrollment data stored in its database.

In cases where students are enrolled based on their current/temporary residence or current school unit, the Admission Steering Committee of Thu Duc City and the districts will prioritize students who are allocated to specific schools according to the plan for mobilizing children to attend school and enroll in first-level classes issued by the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts. After that, the remaining cases will be considered.

After clicking the confirmation button to indicate that they have checked and reviewed the information and data of students who have registered for enrollment on the system, parents and students will have 24 hours to carefully consider their decision.

If they enter the OTP code sent by the system via email or mobile phone number, it means that they have completed the checking process and committed that the information on the system is true and accurate and that they agree to proceed with the enrollment process.

If the student's parents do not enter the OTP code within 24 hours, the system will consider the registration incomplete.

Once the OTP code is confirmed, parents cannot modify the online enrollment registration. If any changes are required, the student's parents and student must contact the locality where the enrollment information is registered for guidance and resolution and provide adequate documents and evidence to be eligible to return the online application to its original state.

Between July 20 and August 1, 2023, parents of students will be able to access the first-level admission page to check the enrollment results. If they agree with the results, parents must confirm their child's admission on the online enrollment system and then submit the required documents directly to the accepted school.

In case the student is not accepted, or the enrollment result is not satisfactory, parents and students can apply for the second round of admission according to the plan for mobilizing children to attend school and enroll in first-level classes issued by the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts.

A representative from the HCMC Department of Education and Training has stated that the second round of enrollment will also be conducted online. This round is applicable for cases where students do not have identification codes or schools lack enrollment quotas.