Officials and party members should lead as digital citizens: HCMC Chairman

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that it is crucial for officials, party members, civil servants, public employees, and armed forces to first become digital citizens.

Chairman Phan Van Mai speaks at the event

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the movement ‘Become a digital citizen of Ho Chi Minh City - Connecting citizens and the government’ this morning.

Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center coordinated with units and departments to organize the ceremony. This is a follow-up activity to the launch of the Digital Citizen App in November 2024, strongly affirming the city government's support for the people, determined to move towards the goal of building a modern, friendly and effective digital government, bringing many practical benefits to the people.

The HCMC Digital Citizen App, developed by Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center in collaboration with FPT Group, ensures personal data security in compliance with regulations. The app streamlines user experience by integrating public services and existing applications, including switchboard 1022 and VSS-ID, into a unified platform, eliminating the need for multiple installations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Phan Van Mai urged the city's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, armed forces, civil servants, public employees, and associations to promote the use of the Digital Citizen App among citizens and organization members. He called for all members of these groups to register for the app within the next three weeks.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and delegates at the ceremony

According to him, the policy of implementing digital transformation goals and tasks has been implemented by Ho Chi Minh City for many years. In 2025, digital transformation continues to be part of the city's annual theme, Ho Chi Minh City focuses on continuing to perfect digital government, develop digital economy, and digital society.

He stated that the city government will maintain its emphasis on digital transformation to achieve tangible and practical outcomes, particularly in enhancing convenience for residents and businesses.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and delegates visit the exhibition booth at Ben Thanh metro station.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has called on localities, departments, organizations, and the armed forces to actively promote and engage in efforts that will swiftly enable the citizens of Ho Chi Minh City to embrace digital citizenship. This initiative aims to facilitate the city's digital transformation, ensuring optimal outcomes that will enhance socio-economic development and help develop Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city.

During the ceremony, the chairman presented the Digital Citizen App logo to representatives from key departments, agencies, political organizations, and social organizations, acknowledging their vital role as key stakeholders in the development and dissemination of the movement ‘Become a digital citizen of Ho Chi Minh City’.

Moreover, he said that each member of the core force serves as a ‘Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen Ambassador’, leading by example by actively embracing digital citizenship and actively encouraging and supporting others to do the same, thereby effectively disseminating the movement.

The Digital Citizen App, launched two months ago, has demonstrated encouraging early results with a growing number of downloads and user engagement. This successful initial phase underscores Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to digital transformation. The continued deployment of this app aligns with the city's broader strategy to enhance digital services for its citizens, including the development of applications for population data, identification, and electronic authentication, thereby contributing significantly to both national and city-level digital transformation initiatives.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan