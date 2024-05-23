Numerous activities in response to HCMC River Festival 2024

The festival will take place from May 31 to June 9, at Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi Wharf, Saigon Cruise Port, and other tourist venues.

The second HCMC River Festival 2024 will be organized with collaboration and support from numerous local units and businesses, as well as many localities nationwide, featuring a wide range of culture, cuisine, and entertainment activities, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

Addressing a press conference to introduce the event on May 22, the Vice Chairman said that known as the 'city that never sleeps,' and the city of events and festivals, HCMC aims to have at least one prominent event each year, conveying the message of HCMC brand to other localities and the world.

The festival will take place from May 31 to June 9, at Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi Wharf, Saigon Cruise Port, and other tourist venues. It aims to contribute to building values related to tourism - economy, culture - education, and the brand of HCMC, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

In addition to serving residents and visitors, the festival also is expected to further promote sustainable development, positioning HCMC as a riverine urban area rich in cultural identity, and inspiring the exploration of diverse destinations within the city and across the country, Dung said.

The Vietnam Travel and Communication JSC has launched many tour products with attractive itineraries for travelers staying in the city. The company also introduced urban tours, connecting tourist spots by urban waterways.

Meanwhile, Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city will officially inaugurate the 20th Southern Fruit Festival on June 1, beside a wide range of other programs.

According to Ly Thi Phuong Nhanh, head of the Culture and Information Department of District 8, the district People’s Committee will host the ‘Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen' (On the Wharf - In the Boat) festival from June 4-10, contributing to bringing the characteristic cultural space of the western river region.

A trade-tourism promotion program will also be held to connect orchard owners and small traders in the region.

So far, over 100 businesses have announced to apply preferential policies and promotion programs for shopping, dining, sightseeing, and tour packages for both residents and tourists during the festival.

In the first event in 2023, more than 6,000 spectators took in five spectacular performances, recreating cultural and economic activities, and lifestyles of river dwellers of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - HCMC about three centuries ago.

