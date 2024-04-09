Numerous activities celebrate 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day

A series of activities with various messages will be organised until May 1 to celebrate the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2024, heard a press conference hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC) on April 8.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The day will kick off at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on April 17 and be broadcast live on the Hanoi Radio and Television Station, online on platforms of local radio and television stations, as well as on websites of some press agencies.

In the framework of the ceremony, an exhibition of valuable book collections on the special national historical site – the Temple of Literature, and photos and books on Vietnam's land and people on modern electronic platforms and print editions, will be held.

The event, the third of its kind, is expected to feature over 40,000 book titles from 60 publishers, publishing businesses, and technology enterprises.

Besides, seminars and book introduction events, and art performance programs will be held, aiming to provide readers and visitors with a variety of experiences.

Publishing and distribution units will organize numerous promotional programs from April 17 to 21 for readers both in-person and online to encourage them to buy and read books.

The Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution in collaboration with the MIC’s Authority of Foreign Information Service, publishers, and relevant agencies will organize an online book fair and exhibition on the national digital platform in vietnam.vn from April 15 - 30 to serve Vietnamese citizens abroad and international friends.

The exhibition will showcase books on the Party and State's guidelines and policies, those by late President Ho Chi Minh and Party and State leaders, outstanding works and research on Vietnam's culture, arts and literature, and foreign-language publications released recently.

Notably, domestic and foreign readers, especially overseas Vietnamese, can directly purchase books through the connection between the national digital platform vietnam.vn and the online book marketplace Books365.vn.

According to Director of the Authority of Publication, Printing, and Distribution Nguyen Nguyen, to encourage and develop a reading movement in the community, especially among the young, the MIC will collaborate with the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Vietnam Publishers Association (VPA) to launch a reading day among youths on April 19 at the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT).

The annual Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, first held in 2022, has been considered a festival for book lovers, helping spread the value of books as well as the reading culture in the community.

Vietnamplus