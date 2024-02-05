Non-stop ETC to be applied in Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airports

The Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi and the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will pilot the implementation of the non-stop Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) from February 6 to March 7, 2024.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), during the passing time, the ACV has collaborated with the High Digital Technology Joint Stock Company (HITD) to survey and plan the installation of equipment and connect the ETC system in the international airports of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat.

The installation works have been basically completed and the technical solutions have been ensured smooth operation.

Deputy Director of ACV Tran Anh Vu said that the ETC system in the airports has been constructed following an integration way that could use the same current tag of the ETC system for roads without attaching any tag or arising fees.

After one month of pilot operation in Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports, the relevant units will review the quality and tackle the obstacles in order to continue to put the system into operation in other airports like Da Nang, Phu Bai (Hue) and Cat Bi (Hai Phong).

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong