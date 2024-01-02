No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake

As of 9 pm on January 1, there had been no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan earlier the same day, according to Vietnam Embassy in Japan.

A road is damaged by the earthquake in Wajima city, Japan's Ishikawa perfecture on January 1. (Photo: VNA)

The embassy set up a working group to verify information on the safety of overseas Vietnamese who are living, studying and working in the earthquake-hit localities.

The group has been contacting local authorities and Vietnamese associations in the host country to collect information about the Vietnamese expats and prepare to protect them if needed.

It has issued notices calling Vietnamese citizens living in earthquake-affected areas to comply with Japan's warning measures and quickly evacuate to safe places at the request of local authorities.

The embassy also recommended that citizens in case of emergency call it + 81-80-3590-9136, or + 81-80-20346868, + 81-90-1255-5537; the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka + 81-90-4769-6789; and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka + 81-92263-7668.

Vietnamplus