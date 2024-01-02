National

No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake

As of 9 pm on January 1, there had been no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan earlier the same day, according to Vietnam Embassy in Japan.

japan-1925.jpg
A road is damaged by the earthquake in Wajima city, Japan's Ishikawa perfecture on January 1. (Photo: VNA)

The embassy set up a working group to verify information on the safety of overseas Vietnamese who are living, studying and working in the earthquake-hit localities.

The group has been contacting local authorities and Vietnamese associations in the host country to collect information about the Vietnamese expats and prepare to protect them if needed.

It has issued notices calling Vietnamese citizens living in earthquake-affected areas to comply with Japan's warning measures and quickly evacuate to safe places at the request of local authorities.

The embassy also recommended that citizens in case of emergency call it + 81-80-3590-9136, or + 81-80-20346868, + 81-90-1255-5537; the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka + 81-90-4769-6789; and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka + 81-92263-7668.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Japan earthquake overseas Vietnamese Citizen Protection

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn