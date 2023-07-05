No more power shortage in northern region: Official

Since the end of June, the water levels in hydropower reservoirs have been rising and technical problems of a number of thermopower turbines solved, ensuring a basically sufficient power supply in the north.

Speaking at the Government’s regular press briefing on July 4, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that total domestically generated and imported electricity in June reached 25.32 billion KWh, up 3.4 percent year on year, pushing the total figure in the first six months of this year to 136.09 billion KWh.

However, he said that the power system in July will face many difficulties, especially in the northern region where a number of heat waves are forecast and despite the improvement, water levels in hydropower reservoirs are still low.

Following the Government and the Prime Minister’s directions, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to continuously update the operation of the power system and power market, ensuring power supply in 2023, while actively building plans to respond to difficult situations in the power system, he said.

At the same time, the EVN was asked to coordinate with customers, especially those with large consumption, to design electricity load adjustment plans to ensure the power system security.

Hai underlined four major solutions to ensure the smooth operation of the system - providing fuels to thermal power plants; minimizing and promptly fixing problems of the system; properly operating hydropower sources; and strengthening electricity saving and speeding up power projects.

Based on calculations and the solutions, he underlined that from now to the end of 2023, the power supply for production and people’s activities will be basically ensured after a shortage recorded in May and June due to the hot weather and prolonged droughts.

Regarding the rooftop solar power system, Deputy Minister Hai said that the Government has directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade and localities to review and adjust the investment to ensure its sustainability.

Under the national power development planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, by 2030, the capacity of the rooftop solar power system will increase by 2,600MW, he noted.