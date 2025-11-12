Business

High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association switches to new model

SGGP

The High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association held an extraordinary congress on November 11.

The congress decided on transitioning to an association model and to elect the Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

pho-chu-tich-nguyen-van-dung-6117-5627.jpg
Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event.

In his remarks at the congress, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung affirmed that the extraordinary congress takes place as the city has just completed its administrative streamlining and reorganization, opening new development opportunities.

Renaming the organization as the Ho Chi Minh City High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association is a strategic move, reflecting a vision for expansion, connection and adaptation to the city’s new development requirements.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed his hope that the newly elected Executive Committee for 2025–2030 would serve as a capable and renewed leadership team, guiding the association’s development, continuing nearly 30 years of tradition in promoting high-quality Vietnamese goods and adapting to deeper integration in the global market.

hinh-1-7593-6452.jpg
Ms. Vu Kim Hanh was re-elected as the Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association for the 2024–2030 term.

The congress elected a 20-member Executive Committee, with Ms. Vu Kim Hanh re-elected as the Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association for the 2024–2030 term.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association extraordinary congress newly elected Executive Committee Ho Chi Minh City High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn