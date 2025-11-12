High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association switches to new model

The congress decided on transitioning to an association model and to elect the Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event.

In his remarks at the congress, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung affirmed that the extraordinary congress takes place as the city has just completed its administrative streamlining and reorganization, opening new development opportunities.

Renaming the organization as the Ho Chi Minh City High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association is a strategic move, reflecting a vision for expansion, connection and adaptation to the city’s new development requirements.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed his hope that the newly elected Executive Committee for 2025–2030 would serve as a capable and renewed leadership team, guiding the association’s development, continuing nearly 30 years of tradition in promoting high-quality Vietnamese goods and adapting to deeper integration in the global market.

Ms. Vu Kim Hanh was re-elected as the Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association for the 2024–2030 term.

The congress elected a 20-member Executive Committee, with Ms. Vu Kim Hanh re-elected as the Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association for the 2024–2030 term.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong