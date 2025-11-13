Vietnam and China expand agricultural and technological trade opportunities, which was heard at a forum yesterday.

At the forum

The forum promoting agricultural trade cooperation between Vietnam and China was held yesterday afternoon in Hanoi by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, with the participation of more than 100 enterprises from both countries.

Deputy Director General Le Thanh Hoa of the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development emphasized that trade relations between Vietnam and China have grown rapidly and steadily in recent years. In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$205.2 billion, and within the first ten months of 2025, it had already climbed to $208 billion.

Vietnam’s key agricultural exports including fruits, seafood, rice, coffee, pepper, and rubber have established a strong presence in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, Vietnamese businesses have imported significant volumes of machinery, equipment, and agricultural materials from China to support domestic production.

Deputy Director General Le Thanh Hoa

Chinese enterprises are also increasingly investing in Vietnam, transferring technology for processing and preservation, and developing high-tech agriculture.

Deputy Director General Le Thanh Hoa noted that the Chinese Government has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding imports of Vietnamese agricultural products and encouraging large-scale and high-quality investment cooperation. This creates major opportunities for Vietnam’s leading exports particularly fruits, cashew nuts, coffee, and seafood to expand market share, increase value, and strengthen competitiveness in China.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan