Import-export State budget revenue increases 9.3 percent

The Department of Customs announced that State budget revenue from import and export activities in the first 10 months of 2025 reached VND379.8 trillion (over US$14.4 billion). The total trade is equivalent to 92.4 percent of the annual estimate and 80.8 percent of the targeted goal, marking a 9.3 percent increase year-on-year, or VND32.4 trillion.

Total import-export turnover during the period amounted to US$762.5 billion, up 17.4 percent (or US$112.74 billion) compared to the same period last year, resulting in a trade surplus of US$19.6 billion.

Cat Lai port, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

The Customs Department noted that fluctuations in global and domestic gold markets in October, coupled with a large price gap, have increased the risk of gold and currency smuggling across borders, particularly along land and inland water routes bordering Cambodia. Offenders often conceal gold and cash in personal luggage or vehicles. Customs authorities have detected attempts to smuggle items hidden on persons and in carry-on baggage on international flights, especially those from Taiwan to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, illegal transit and re-export activities involving counterfeit goods and products infringing intellectual property rights continue to occur, particularly at border gates with China, Laos, and Cambodia.

From December 15, 2024, to October 14, 2025, customs authorities handled 15,121 violations worth an estimated VND19.6 trillion, which contributed VND710.3 billion to the State budget. The customs sector also initiated 16 criminal cases and transferred 100 others to relevant agencies for prosecution.

