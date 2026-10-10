National

Ninety six outstanding farmers to be honored in 2026

SGGP

A total of 96 outstanding farmers will be honored for their achievements in agricultural production, business, and rural development, with some earning annual revenues of up to VND206 billion (US$7.93 million).

According to the Vietnam Farmers' Union Central Committee, the selected farmers represent various fields, ranging from crop cultivation, livestock farming, and aquaculture to trading agricultural supplies and products.

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Bui Thi Thom, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Central Committee and Head of the Organizing Committee for the "Proud Vietnamese Farmers: 40 Years of Doi Moi" program (2026), speaks at the final judging meeting. Photo: Anh Tho.

Among the outstanding farmers listed, Pham Van Luong from Hai Phong City engaged in poultry breeding, achieving revenue of VND206 billion in 2024. Farmer Dang Van Bay (Vinh Long) in shrimp farming and farmer Le Manh Cuong (Phu Tho) in livestock and ornamental plant cultivation both achieved revenues of VND200 billion.

In terms of profit, farmer Dang Van Bay and farmer Le Manh Cuong each earned VND50 billion. Farmer Nguyen Thanh Tuan (An Giang), who grows rice, achieved a profit of VND28 billion.

According to the organizing committee, among the 96 selected farmers, about 70 reached revenues of over VND5 billion, with many achieving between VND30 billion and VND200 billion. Regarding production scale and production linkages, Mr. Nguyen Hong Phuong (An Giang) operates a large rice cultivation area of 224 hectares, while Mr. Nguyen Minh Thanh (Khanh Hoa) owns 128 hectares dedicated to organic, circular agricultural production combined with ecotourism.

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Pham Van Luong generates VND206 billion (US$7.93 million) in revenue from the production and trading of poultry breeding stock in 2024. Photo: The organizer.
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Farmer Dang Van Bay make rich with shrimp farming. Photo: The organizer
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Farmer Le Manh Cuong earns revenues of VND200 billion (US$7.90 million) with livestock and ornamental plant cultivation. Photo: The organizer

The "Proud of Vietnamese Farmers" program, chaired by the Vietnam Farmers' Union Central Committee, is organized annually to honor exemplary farmers in production, business, and rural development across the country.

In 2026, the program carries the theme "Proud of Vietnamese Farmers in 40 Years of Doi Moi," aiming to commemorate the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Farmers' Union (October 14, 1930 – October 14, 2026) and mark the 40-year milestone of the country's Doi Moi (Renovation) process.

A new feature in this year's selection process is that the criteria were adjusted and supplemented into four groups, ranging from excellence in production and business, participation in new rural development, and safeguarding national security, to value chain production linkages, application of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation in agriculture and rural areas.

The commendation ceremony and awarding of the title "Outstanding Vietnamese Farmers in 40 Years of Doi Moi" is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. on October 12 at the Vietnam - Soviet Friendship Labor Cultural Palace in Hanoi City.

As part of the program, the Vietnam Farmers' Union Central Committee will organize a meeting with the 96 farmers on the morning of October 12.

On October 16 in Hanoi, a forum titled "Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam Farmers' Union Central Committee Listen to Farmers" will take place with approximately over 400 delegates and farmers in attendance.

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By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan

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new rural development value chain production linkages application of science and technology outstanding farmers

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