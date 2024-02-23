Nhon Trach T-junction on National Highway 51 expanded

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Dong Nai Province informed about the necessary expansion of Nhon Trach T-junction in the province.



This construction project is a joint effort between the Department for Roads of Vietnam (under the Ministry of Transport) and the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Dong Nai Province.

Accordingly, the direction of National Highway No.51 from Dong Nai Province to Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province will have certain lanes widened. Some lanes will be saved for deceleration and acceleration.

The direction of Ton Duc Thang Street towards National Highway No.51 will have 4 specific lanes for each kind of motor vehicles and 4 mixed lanes for transport means turning to Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province; 2 specific lanes for each kind of motor vehicles and 2 mixed lanes for those turning to Dong Nai Province. The direction from National Highway No.51 towards Ton Duc Thang Street will have 3 specific lanes for each kind of motor vehicles and 3 mixed lanes.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam asks that Road Management Zone IV review and complete necessary data on the report about traffic accidents and on-site inspection records so that traffic ‘hot spots’ can be precisely identified and handled.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Huong Vuong