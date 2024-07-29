Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line missed deadline again

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line has missed the deadline for its elevated section again, after failing to go into commercial operation on July 28.

A train in trial run on the Nhon-Hanoii Station metro line. (Photo: VNA)

The Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line, also known as Metro Line 3, measures 12.5km in length with a total capital of VND34.8 trillion (US$1.4 billion). Its construction began in 2009.

The elevated section from the Nhon Depot to Cau Giay District was 8.5km long.

On July 22, an official document from the government’s meeting on the progress of urban railway projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, in which Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha ordered that the Hanoi People’s Committee take the lead in coordinating public agencies and departments to ensure that this elevated section enters commercial operation on July 28, with no further delay.

According to the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB), as of the end of June, construction for the elevated section of Metro Line 3 reached one hundred percent completion.

The Nhon Depot along with eight elevated stations along the line has been certified for fire safety standards, while the station equipment and ten trains due to operate on the line passed the vehicle registration.

The Taking Over Certificates (TOCs) were also issued for various contracts within the project by Systra Consultant.

From 2015 to July 28, 2024, the commercial operation of Hanoi’s Metro Line 3 has been delayed 13 times, the Dan Viet newspaper reported.

Tunnel boring begins

Two tunnel boring machines will start drilling the underground section of the capital city’s Metro Line 3 at Kim Ma Station (S9) on July 30, according to the MRB.

This is part of the contract package CP03 to construct the underground stations and tunnel, which has achieved 43.4 percent completion.

The machines are expected to reach Cat Linh Station (S10) in January and the final station under Tran Hung Dao Street in October next year.

Each day, a team of 150 people including tunnel boring machine and robot arm operators will work onsite to ensure construction safety.

Vietnamplus