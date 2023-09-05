Nha Be asked to have solutions to ensure residents’ interest

The authority of Nha Be District was asked to have solutions for ensuring residents’ interest after their farmlands were reclaimed for the city’s land fund project.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the People's Committee of Nha Be District to study feasible solutions to solve the interests of dwellers whose agricultural land has been reclaimed in the project to create an urban land fund for the city. These inhabitants are eligible for buying an apartment but because of the delay in implementing the policy for many years, they have not bought any apartment.

The above directive of the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was given after the conclusion of the inspection of the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate on the observance of the law in the management and use of land recovered at the project to create an urban land fund for the city along Nguyen Huu Tho street in Phuoc Kien and Nhon Duc communes of Nha Be District

The project to create an urban land fund for the city is the first project to create a clean land fund in the city, aiming at auctioning land use rights. The city will give land use rights to investors who are capable of quickly carrying out the city’s investment projects according to the approved planning.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate, during the implementation process, there have been many hiccups and violations related to land acquisition, compensation and resettlement support for people at the project and in the management and use of land after the acquisition of residents’ farmlands.

Specifically, the project's investment progress was approved from 1999-2000 but up to now, compensation for residents has not been completed. Moreover, 38 households have not agreed to receive compensation and of 38 households, 22 have not agreed to hand over the land, but Nha Be District People's Committee has not yet enforced them to do according to regulations.

The project implementation bodies have not fully implemented the volume of investment items approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Specifically, there is only a route map but no measurement map approved by competent authorities to determine the boundaries of recovered land. The adjustment or revocation of land use rights certificates of the cleared households has not been completed. This affects the effectiveness of land management and uses as well as the construction progress of investment projects approved by competent authorities.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the additional support policy for purchasing apartments under the direction of the municipal People's Committee has been delayed for a long time. The reason is that the investor, Mekong Company, is slow to complete the construction investment, affecting the legal rights and interests of people whose land has been recovered for more than 20 years resulting in complaints and denunciations.

Also according to the Ho Chi Minh City Inspectorate, almost all of the land recovered in the above project has been granted land use rights certificates to investors by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment. However, the local administration has not completed site clearance and land recovery in some places and the adjustment or revocation of land use rights certificates of the cleared households has not yet been completed.

According to the City Inspector, land use right auction winning companies have not paid money as per schedule but the city land use right auction council (referred to as the Auction Council) has not imposed any penalties on them.

Although after this council granted land use right certificates of the 14 land plots on the left side of Nguyen Huu Tho Street to the above companies, they have not yet fulfilled their financial obligations including registered tax, VAT, and corporate income tax to the state.