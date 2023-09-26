Nguyen Phuoc Loc holds Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

On September 26 afternoon, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a ceremony to announce and hand over the appointment decision of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The Politburo approved the appointment decision of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in term 2020-2025 to Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Head of the Organization Committee of the City Party Committee.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chaired the ceremony along with the presence of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the City Party Committee Le Thanh Liem; Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen; Major General Le Hong Nam, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

At the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai officially announced the appointment decision of the Politburo and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over the decision and offered flowers to Mr. Loc.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc was born in 1970. His hometown is Vinh Binh Bac Commune, Vinh Thuan District, Kien Giang Province.

Since January 2022, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc was elected Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of the Organization Committee of the City Party Committee. Besides, he is Chairman of Vietnam - Japan Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City.