Newly-built Ton Duc Thang Museum inaugurated

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony for the newly-constructed Ton Duc Thang Museum on January 3. (Photo: SGGP)

It is one of the constructions marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Attending the ceremony were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the municipal Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of An Giang Province Tran Thi Thanh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of An Giang Province Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy, and Mrs. Ton Thi Tuyet Dung, daughter of late State President Ton Duc Thang.

Delegates offer incense to commemorate late President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Ton Duc Thang Museum, located at No. 5 Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward, was established by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in 1988. It was originally called the "Exhibition House of the Life and Career of President Ton Duc Thang”.

In 1990, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism issued Decision No. 894/QD to rename it "Ton Duc Thang Museum." The museum was established to meet the public's demand for learning and research on the life and career of President Ton Duc Thang.

On October 30, 2019, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issued Decision No. 1656/QD–SXD–TDA to approve the construction project of the new Ton Duc Thang Museum. The four-floor building with one basement covers an area of more than 6,000 square meters and includes various functional areas, including an area of 2,000 square meters for exhibition space. It is home to artifacts, documents, and photographs of the life and revolutionary career of President Ton Duc Thang. Especially, there is also an exhibition space on Uncle Ton during 15 years of imprisonment in Con Dao Prison (1930-1945).

HCMC's leaders plant trees in the courtyard of the museum. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairman Phan Van Mai said that Ton Duc Thang Museum is a celebrity museum and is the only establishment in the country that tells the life and career of President Ton Duc Thang through the language of museums. The museum carries a unique cultural and political mission.

He emphasized that the new construction of Ton Duc Thang Museum is the result of the close attention and direction from the city's leadership, as well as the efforts of involved units.

The city's chairman hoped that in the coming time, the staff of Ton Duc Thang Museum will manage, operate, and continuously promote the 37-year tradition of the museum's establishment and development as well as carry out the promotion, preservation, and enhancement of the cultural heritage related to President Ton Duc Thang.

Delegates visit the museum. (Photo: SGGP)

Ton Duc Thang, an eminent worker and venerable leader of the Vietnamese worker class, was born on August 20, 1888, in An Giang Province. Uncle Ton, whose life and career are a great moral example of a true communist soldier, went through severe hardships in wartime and devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation.

Delegates visit the museum. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors visit the museum. (Photo: SGGP)

An art performance at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

A corner of Ton Duc Thang Museum depicting a prison scene in Con Dao

Related News HCMC’s Ton Duc Thang Museum starts rebuilding

By Hong Duong—Translated by Kim Khanh