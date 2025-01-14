New traffic light adjustment to improve HCMC flow ahead of Tet

HCMC is implementing measures, including traffic light adjustments and infrastructure reviews, to address rising congestion exacerbated by increased fines and pre-Tet travel.

Severe traffic congestion on Cong Hoa Street in Tan Binh District of HCMC on January 13 (Photo: SGGP)



Reporting on the recent severe traffic congestion, Deputy Director Bui Hoa An of the HCMC Department of Transport attributed the problem to a confluence of factors, namely a sudden increase in travel demand, numerous year-end events causing localized traffic restrictions, and shifts in commuting patterns following the implementation of Decree 168/2024/ND-CP.

The higher penalties mandated by Decree 168/2024/ND-CP have demonstrably improved adherence to traffic regulations, particularly concerning right turns at red lights. However, given the city’s high vehicle density and the close proximity of many central intersections, this increased compliance has inadvertently led to prolonged waiting times.

Data from the city’s traffic control center indicates a recent surge in traffic volume, ranging from 2.8 percent to 11.4 percent compared to this time last year. This increase is particularly pronounced in the city center, around Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and within Binh Thanh District.

Monitoring data reveals a 17-percent increase in central city congestion and a 10-percent rise in congestion at key entry points. This has reduced traffic flow through intersections, with green light cycles proving insufficient to clear traffic, triggering cascading congestion at adjacent junctions.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the HCMC People’s Committee reiterated the city’s commitment to reducing traffic accidents, fatalities, and injuries by at least 15 percent compared to 2024. Addressing traffic congestion, especially on high-density routes, remains a priority.

To mitigate congestion, the municipal Department of Transport is collaborating with the traffic police to implement dynamic traffic light adjustments throughout the day. Furthermore, 131 intersections have been equipped with green arrow signals, permitting motorcycles to turn right at red lights, improving traffic flow. This measure will be extended to other suitable intersections pending agreement on implementation criteria. This Department will also work with the Public Security Department to identify and rectify infrastructural deficiencies and refine traffic management strategies.

Deputy Head Nguyen Thanh Loi of the HCMC Traffic Safety Committee noted a significant improvement in compliance with traffic signals, although some taxi and delivery drivers continue to violate regulations by picking up and dropping off passengers illegally or driving on pavements during peak hours.

Deputy Director Nguyen Dinh Duong of the HCMC Public Security Department reported a 24-percent decrease in traffic accidents and fewer violations after Decree 168/2024/ND-CP. However, a large-scale fire drill in the city plus drivers’ over-caution regarding fines, causing them to stop prematurely at green lights, have worsened central congestion, prompting police deployment and traffic diversions.

The signal allowing right turns at the intersection between Hai Ba Trung Street and Dien Bien Phu Street in District 3 (Photo: SGGP)



Acknowledging the increasing complexity of the city’s traffic situation leading up to Tet Holiday, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong instructed relevant agencies to implement congestion mitigation measures, particularly in the central area and at major transport hubs such as the airport and bus stations. He emphasized the need for rapid response plans for congestion incidents, especially on routes prone to localized bottlenecks.

He also called for prompt review and rectification of infrastructural shortcomings and traffic signal timings at intersections, increased traffic control at hotspots and high-density intersections, enhanced public awareness campaigns promoting adherence to traffic laws, strict enforcement of traffic regulations, close coordination in the management and operation of traffic light systems, and the implementation of traffic safety plans for 2025, with a particular focus on Tet Holiday and spring festivals.

Nationwide traffic light review In related news, on January 13, the Traffic Police Department (under the Ministry of Public Security) announced a nationwide review of traffic light systems. This comprehensive inspection aims to identify damaged or faulty lights and inform recommendations for replacements and repairs. The Traffic Police Department stated that traffic light cycles will be dynamically adjusted to suit local conditions, ensuring smooth traffic flow and accurate enforcement of traffic regulations. This approach aims to ensure that penalties are perceived as fair and justified. Following the transfer of certain responsibilities under the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety from the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the Traffic Police Department now has the authority to operate, manage, and adjust traffic light cycles to improve traffic management and mitigate congestion. The traffic police force will also monitor traffic light performance, reporting and recommending timely maintenance and replacement of faulty equipment to relevant authorities, ensuring system stability and preventing erroneous penalties. Ambiguous situations or malfunctions in the traffic light system will not result in penalties. In cases of automated enforcement, traffic law offenders will be shown video footage of the entire incident before any fines are issued. Drivers who commit apparent violations while yielding to emergency vehicles will not be penalized.

By Do Trung, Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam