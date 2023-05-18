Newly built highways expected to create breakthroughs for South Central region

The Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Nha Trang - Cam Lam expressway projects under the construction investment project of the North-South Expressway East in the 2021-2025 period are in the final stages of completion before being opened to traffic.

Once these two routes are operational, the travel time by road from Ho Chi Minh City to Khanh Hoa Province will be significantly reduced.

Currently, at the construction site of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway project, workers are diligently working to finalize the remaining stages in order to meet the deadline for the opening on May 19.

The Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway project, stretching over 100.8 kilometers, began in September 2020 with a total investment of VND11.5 trillion, led by the Ministry of Transport. It connects to the Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway and traverses the districts of Ham Thuan Nam, Ham Thuan Bac, Bac Binh, and Tuy Phong in Binh Thuan Province.

The route includes five interchange junctions that connect national highways and provincial roads. From these junctions, vehicles can access various districts in Binh Thuan as well as travel to Ninh Thuan and Lam Dong provinces, passing through numerous renowned tourist destinations in each locality.

Mr. Pham Quoc Huy, Director of the Project Management Unit of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway (the Project Management Unit No.7, under the Ministry of Transport), stated that according to the design, the operational speed for the entire route is 80 km/h. If one were to drive from the start to the end of the route, it would take approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. All remaining works on the main expressway route will be completed by May 18.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Van Huy, Director of the Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway Investment Company Limited (Son Hai Group), mentioned that according to the plan, the Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway project would officially open for traffic on May 19, surpassing the schedule by three months.

The Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway project, covering a distance of approximately 50km, passes through Dien Khanh District, Cam Lam District, and Cam Ranh City in Khanh Hoa Province. The project is being executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract, and it has a total investment of over VND7.6 trillion.

Standing and gazing at the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway before its official opening, Nguyen Van Hien, residing in Vinh Hao Commune, Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan Province, expressed his excitement. He shared that previously, this area consisted mostly of rice fields and rocky mountains, and life was very challenging. However, with the construction of the expressway and the expansion of connecting roads, transportation and the movement of goods have become more convenient in the area.

Mr. Phan Van Dang, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province, stated that with the completion of the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay Expressway and the soon-to-be-completed Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway, the expressway network in Binh Thuan will become relatively comprehensive. This will create significant opportunities for Binh Thuan's socioeconomic development. In particular, these expressway projects will reduce the distance between Binh Thuan and other provinces, as well as international locations, thereby attracting investors for research and investment in the area.

Meanwhile, the Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway links the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressways, forming the "backbone" of the coastal provinces in the South Central region. This infrastructure development has stimulated the growth of the real estate and tourism sectors, as well as other socioeconomic industries in the surrounding areas. According to Mr. Nguyen Tan Tuan, Chairman of the People's Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, the completion of the Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway represents a significant milestone and contributes to the enhancement of infrastructure, supporting the local economic development.