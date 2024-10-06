Nearly VND6 trillion raised to eradicate temporary, dilapidated houses

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the evening of October 5 attended a program to raise funds to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide in Hanoi.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Government and the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

The program aims to mobilize social resources, including State agencies, departments, businesses, collectives, and individuals along with overseas Vietnamese to support more than 150,000 poor households and families who have housing difficulties by 2025.

According to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, if a support package for the construction of a new house costs VND50 million (US$2,000) and VND25 million (US$1,000) for housing repairs, it must need VND6,500 billion (US$262 million) to eliminate 150,000 temporary and ramshackle houses across the country.

Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) donates VND100 billion to support the "Eradicating Temporary and Dilapidated Housing" national campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

At the program, ministries, departments, and localities provided support to assist localities in eradicating temporary and dilapidated houses. Of those, HCMC offered VND45 billion (US$1.8 million) to Ben Tre, VND59 billion (US$2.4 million) to Kon Tum, and VND105 billion (US$4.2 million) to Ca Mau.

The organization has launched the program to raise funds to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses from 3 p.m. on October 5. At the launching event, the organizer received VND5,932 billion (US$240 million), including VND3,287 billion donated at the launching ceremony and VND2,645 billion collected by provinces and cities across the country.

According to statistics from ministries, departments, and localities, there are currently about 310,000 households nationwide that are negatively affected by natural disasters and climate change, living in shanty houses. Ministries, departments, and localities are striving to provide housing support to 160,000 poor and near-poor households from the state budget by 2025. There are still 150,000 needy households who have housing difficulties, and degraded houses that need to be repaired or newly built throughout the country.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh