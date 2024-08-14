Culture/art

Nearly 500 artists join International Dance Festival 2024 in Thua Thien Hue

The International Dance Festival 2024 is expected to kick off in the Central province of Thua Thien Hue from August 17 to August 22, with participation of nearly 500 artists.

The dance festival organized by the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with relevant units will take place at the Cultural and Cinema Center of Thua Thien Hue Province at 41A Hung Vuong Street, Hue City, Thua Thien Hue Province.

This year's festival will gather nearly 500 artists from 17 art troupes representing nine countries comprising the Philippines, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, United Arab Emirates and the host country of Vietnam.

A representative of the organizing board said that the International Dance Festival is held every three years.

The festival's participants are professional dance performance units in the world and professional music, dance and art units in Vietnam.

