Nearly 1,000 artists join National Music and Dance Festival 2024

Nearly 1,000 artists from 13 art units through out the country have participated in the first phase of the National Music and Dance Festival 2024 in Vinh Phuc Province on November 21-30.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Each unit will present a play or an art performance that runs between 60 and 110 minutes. All items must be approved by the authorities at least 15 days before the opening day of the festival. Programs that have won prizes at national art contests will not be allowed to participate.

The 2024 National Music and Dance Festival is not only an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents, but also a chance to discover and nurture young talents. The participating units’ programs aim to honor the country and Vietnamese people as well as promote the cultural identities of ethnic groups and regions nationwide.

Besides aiming to honor cultural values, the festival is also a playground for artists to innovate, refresh, and diversify forms of performance. The programs and works presented at the festival will reflect the unique marks of each region and individual artist, contributing to the development of Vietnamese music and dance art. It is also an opportunity for art units to enhance their performance quality and approach new artistic trends.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh