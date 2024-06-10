National program on labor productivity improvement must be implemented properly

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just given directions on the implementation of the national program on labor productivity improvement to 2030 in the city.

Accordingly, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai required the departments, agencies, sectors, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to proactively study, propagandize, properly and effectively implement the national program on labor productivity improvement to 2030 in the city.

Of which, it is essential to increase labor productivity being integrated into other programs, schemes and projects under their authorized management to focus their resources on effectively implementing the national program.

Besides, relevant units were assigned to learn from specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City in the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 regarding fields of innovations, start-ups to boost the development and sustainability based on the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance the productivity.

The chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to closely collaborate with relevant departments, sectors and units to consult the municipal People’s Committee on priority industries and industry groups to promote labor productivity in Ho Chi Minh City.

The industries and industry groups must be associated with the regional economic development and regional economic link to impose appropriate solutions and integrate into programs and plans for the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the municipal Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for summarizing the situation of implementation and integration of set targets on labor productivity into reports of the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City annually.

Besides, the department was assigned to collaborate with relevant units to suggest the allocation of public investment for projects based on capital sources and the capital balance ability of Ho Chi Minh City to implement the national program on labor productivity improvement to 2030 in the city.

In parallel, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment was assigned to collaborate with relevant sides to guide the procedures of receiving the official development assistance sources and non-refundable aid sources that are not under the official development assistance for programs, projects and non-projects related to the national program on labor productivity improvement to 2030 in the city.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong