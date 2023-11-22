National Assembly reschedules voting on draft revised Land Law

The National Assembly (NA) on November 22 decided to reschedule the voting on the draft revised Land Law to the next session instead of the ongoing sixth session to continue amending and perfecting the bill.

With support from 453 out of 459 deputies present at the sitting, the NA agreed on the change to the sixth session’s agenda, under which it will not vote on the draft revised Land Law at this session but the next.

Presenting the agenda change proposal, NA Secretary General Bui Van Cuong said the draft was initially scheduled to be voted on at the sitting on November 29 morning.

At a meeting held on November 16 in the interval between two phases of the sixth session, the NA Standing Committee scrutinised the bill and relevant opinions from legislators and agencies.

However, there remain some major contents and policies in the draft that still need further consideration to devise the best possible policies. It also requires more time to be comprehensively perfected to ensure its conformity with the Constitution and consistency with the legal system, Cuong noted.

As the draft revised Land Law holds special importance and has considerable impact on socio-economic activities and people’s life, after consulting with the Government, the NA Standing Committee decided to propose the NA reschedule the voting on this draft to the next session to continue perfecting the bill before submitting it for approval, he added.