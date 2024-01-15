National Assembly opens fifth extraordinary session

The 15th National Assembly (NA) started its fifth extraordinary meeting at the NA building in Hanoi on January 15, in the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and many Party, State, NA officials and former leaders.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second, right), State President Vo Van Thuong (first, right), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (first, left), and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attend the 15th NA's fifth extraordinary session. (Photo: VNA)

The opening session was broadcast live on the Vietnam Television, Radio The Voice of Vietnam, and the legislature’s television channel.



At this extraordinary meeting, NA deputies will look into and adopt the draft revised land law and draft revised law on credit institutions.



The revised land law has 16 chapters and 260 articles, with the removal of five articles, and amendment to 250 articles in the law presented at the sixth session. Meanwhile, the revised law on credit institutions has 15 chapters and 210 articles, with the removal of four articles, supplement of 11 articles and amendment made to several others in the one presented at the previous session.

The deputies will consider a draft resolution on several mechanisms and special policies to remove bottlenecks so as to accelerate the implementation of national target programmes. Besides, they will scrutinise the capital supplement of the mid-term public investment plan with central budget capital for the 2021-2025 period from the general reserve source, and the capital supplement of the mid-term public investment plan for the Vietnam Electricity from the reserve source of the mid-term public investment plan.



The extraordinary meeting will conclude on January 18, with a break on January 17 for competent agencies to revise and complete the draft laws and resolution.

