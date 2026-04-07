Lao, Chinese, Cambodian parliamentary leaders congratulate NA Chairman

Leaders of the parliaments of Laos, China, and Cambodia sent congratulatory messages and letters to Politburo member and Chairman of Vietnam’s 15th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on his re-election as Chairman of the 16th National Assembly.

Chairman of the 16th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man at the swearing-in ceremony on April 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Leaders of the parliaments of Laos, China, and Cambodia on April 6 sent congratulatory messages and letters to Politburo member and Chairman of Vietnam’s 15th National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on his re-election as Chairman of the 16th National Assembly.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man was re-elected earlier the same day at the first session of the 16th National Assembly.

President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane expressed his delight at Tran Thanh Man’s election as Chairman of the 16th National Assembly, affirming that his re-election reflects the trust and high regard of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam.

He expressed confidence that with his capabilities and extensive experience, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man will lead the Vietnamese National Assembly in effectively performing its functions, duties, and powers, thereby making important contributions to Vietnam’s continued development and strengthening its prestige and position in the region and the world.

He also expressed his wish to continue close cooperation with Tran Thanh Man and the Vietnamese legislature to further consolidate and promote the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam. He emphasised his expectation that relations between the two legislatures will continue to deepen and yield fruitful results.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji congratulated Tran Thanh Man on his re-election, emphasising that China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbours, sharing mountains and rivers. He noted that in recent years, bilateral relations have continued to deepen, particularly with increasingly close exchanges and cooperation between the National People’s Congress of China and the National Assembly of Vietnam.

Zhao affirmed his readiness to work with NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man to implement the strategic common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, strengthen cooperation between the two legislative bodies, contribute to the development of socialist rule of law in each country, and promote the building of a China–Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary also congratulated Tran Thanh Man on his re-election as Chairman of the 16th National Assembly. She expressed confidence that under his excellent leadership, the Vietnamese legislature will achieve new accomplishments and lay a solid foundation for Vietnam’s goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045.

She also expressed her wish to continue close cooperation with Chairman Man to further strengthen the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries, and to promote people-centred cooperation for the common benefits of both nations and their people.

VNA