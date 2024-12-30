Nam O residents engage in all-night seaweed harvesting

Seaweed holds significant economic importance and is considered a "heavenly gift" for Nam O villagers during its peak season.

However, this livelihood comes at a significant cost. They must brave the elements, enduring the frigid night air and the relentless rain while standing in the icy sea water to harvest this delicacy. Approximately two months before the Lunar New Year, the stillness of the night is broken by the calls of Nam O villagers, summoning each other to rise and begin the arduous task of seaweed harvesting at the Nam O rapids.

With the temperature at its lowest, people rush towards the rapids, equipped with lamps, gloves, and raincoats to brave the cold.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoa, 46, has spent many years harvesting seaweed and describes it as a specialty due to its growth in areas where strong waves crash, particularly near river mouths, resulting in a product that is neither fishy nor salty. The seaweed is small and adheres firmly to the rocks; the more vigorous the waves, the darker, longer, and more abundant the seaweed becomes.

According to Ms. Hoa, an individual can typically collect around 2-4 kg of fresh seaweed each night. Prices at the start of the season ranges from VND200,000 (US$7.85) to VND250,000 per kilogram.

After the drying process, the price of seaweed can rise by 5 to 6 times. This delicacy is favored by many. Despite its seemingly straightforward appearance, harvesting seaweed is quite challenging.

Ms. Huynh Thi Hue, 51, who has been collecting seaweed since her youth, shared her experience of skillfully extracting the seaweed from the rocks. She noted that while the work can be lucrative, it is also extremely perilous. The best quality seaweed is produced during the coldest weather and roughest waves, a time when individuals risk their lives navigating slippery rocks, getting drenched by waves, and facing injuries from sharp oysters.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Dan Thuy