NA Standing Committee wraps up 42nd session

At the National Assembly Standing Committee's 42nd session. Photo: VNA

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its 42nd session on February 10, successfully completing all on the agenda.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted that the committee had reviewed 27 key issues, including 16 to be discussed at the NA's 9th extraordinary session, two for the 9th regular session, and nine within the committee’s jurisdiction, focusing primarily on streamlining and restructuring the apparatus.

Additionally, the committee provided input on urgent matters presented by the Government, aimed at removing bottlenecks, fostering socio-economic development, ensuring national defense and security, and establishing special mechanisms for key projects.

He emphasised that the committee has reviewed 16 out of the 17 issues scheduled for the extraordinary session, set for February 12-19. The remaining issue concerns the NA’s resolution on piloting policies to address obstacles in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, which was addressed by Party General Secretary To Lam during a meeting on February 7. He stressed the need for both the NA and the Government to make every effort to resolve this matter.

The NA Chairman noted that the 9th regular session is scheduled for May, during which the Standing Committee will conduct a question-and-answer session. He urged all agencies to actively prepare for the session.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring a smooth organisational restructuring after the extraordinary session and called on all agencies to remain focused, closely follow the programmes, plans, and conclusions made by the NA chair and vice chairs in previous meetings, to ensure proactive task implementation, and to guarantee the uninterrupted operation of all involved agencies and organisations.

VNA