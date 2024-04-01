NA Standing Committee convenes law-making session

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened a law-making session on April 1 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, with two groups of issues to be tabled for discussion.

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convenes a law-making session on April 1. (Photo: VNA)

Legislators will give opinions on five draft laws to be presented at the NA’s 7th session for the first review, including three amended ones - the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control, the Notaries Law, the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials and Support Tools, and the Trade Union Law.

The NA Chairman said that for the first time, the committee will review and comment on the dossier of the Law on People's Air Defence, a new law to institutionalise the Party's viewpoint on the national defence strategy in the new situation approved in Resolution 44-NQ/TW dated November 24 last year at the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The NA Standing Committee will also opine on a draft resolution of the NA Standing Committee regarding job positions for full-time NA deputies and cadres and civil servants under the NA Standing Committee’s management to serve the salary reform.

The top legislator called the salary policy reform, to start from July 1, a critically important task, adding that following this two-day session, the NA Standing Committee will convene other meetings on the issue apart from regular sessions in April and May.

VNA