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Lam Dong secures material supply for two expressway projects

SGGPO

Authorities in Lam Dong Province have approved quarry sites and accelerated preparations to ensure a stable supply of construction materials for the Tan Phu–Bao Loc and Bao Loc–Lien Khuong expressway projects, despite ongoing land clearance work.

At a press briefing on July 3 on the province's second-quarter and first-half 2026 socio-economic performance, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee outlined progress in securing construction materials for the two expressway projects.

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A section of land has been handed over by local residents to the contractor for construction of the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway.

Under the plan, seven quarries will supply materials for the Tan Phu–Bao Loc Expressway, while 11 quarries are designated for the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway.

Authorities have so far approved eight quarry sites to be allocated without competitive bidding to serve the projects.

Relevant agencies are conducting geological surveys at the proposed quarry sites in accordance with regulations.

Once mining companies submit the required applications, the local authorities will review and facilitate licensing procedures to ensure an adequate supply of construction materials.

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Houses affected by the project have been cleared to make way for expressway construction in Lam Dong Province.

For the Tan Phu–Bao Loc Expressway, the project developer has so far taken possession of about 14 percent of the required land. Land in Dong Nai City, however, has yet to be handed over. Despite the delay, the contractor has mobilized personnel, machinery and equipment and is preparing for construction once the remaining site clearance is completed.

For the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway, local authorities have handed over about 363.96 hectares of the required 621.13 hectares, equivalent to 58.6 percent of the project area. Although progress was initially slow, construction has now expanded to eight active work fronts.

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Under the current schedule, both expressways are set to become operational by the end of 2027.

The Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway broke ground on June 29, 2025, while construction of the Tan Phu–Bao Loc Expressway began on December 19, 2025. Both projects are scheduled for completion and opening to traffic by the end of 2027.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Lam Dong Tan Phu–Bao Loc Expressway Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway construction materials quarries infrastructure transport site clearance

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