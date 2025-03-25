NA deputies propose increasing remote fines on environmental pollution offenses

National Assembly deputy Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting

They made the proposal at a meeting about implementing policies and laws on environmental protection in the city in the 2022-2024 period between the HCMC delegation of NA deputies and the HCMC People's Committee and relevant units.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment reports that between 2022 and 2024, the HCMC Police identified and inspected 2,159 instances of environmental law breaches including pollution from emissions, wastewater, and solid waste. Authorities subsequently issued 1,915 administrative penalties amounting to nearly VND76 billion (US$2.96 million) and initiated criminal proceedings against 5 cases, involving 7 defendants, for 'Causing environmental pollution'.

The authorities issued over VND608 million in fines on 514 cases of improper littering on the city's streets and canals. However, National Assembly deputies noted that pressing environmental issues, such as fine dust pollution, noise, littering, and polluting industrial facilities in residential areas, remain ongoing concerns.

National Assembly deputy Nguyen Thi Le who is Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council emphasized the need for more decisive action in relocating polluting production facilities away from residential areas. Additionally, National Assembly deputies at the meeting highlighted the growing issue of noise pollution from karaoke speakers, which is severely impacting residents' quality of life.

The National Assembly deputies urged the municipal People's Committee to implement effective solutions to fully address the issue, enhance the accountability of local authorities, and enforce strict penalties for violations.

Meanwhile, National Assembly deputy Nguyen Minh Hoang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association, proposed increasing offline fines by using images and cameras to further promote environmental awareness.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan