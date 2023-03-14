NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has working trip to Hung Yen Province

Chairman of National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue led a working delegation to visit and lay flowers at the statue of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh in the Northern province of Hung Yen on March 14.

As of this morning, the delegation attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Industrial Park No. 5 construction project in Hung Yen Province.

Accompanying National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue were General To Lam, Minister of Public Security; Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh; Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh; Lieutenant General Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung; Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Secretary of Hung Yen Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Huu Nghia.

Accordingly, the Industrial Park No. 5 construction project will be built in the communes of Xuan Truc and Quang Lang, An Thi District and Nghia Dan commune of Kim Dong District. This is a key project of Hung Yen Province and the third industrial park in the Northern province being implemented in the term of 2020-2025, following the plan and target of the Resolution of the 19th Provincial Party Congress.

The industrial park has a total investment of more than VND2,300 billion (US$98 million) and a total area of 192.64 hectares, and it has a convenient location on the highway connecting Hanoi and Hai Phong and Cau Gie - Ninh Binh expressway, heading to airports and seaports.

Currently, its site clearance has been completed. The process of building infrastructure and processing procedures to receive secondary investors has been started.

On the same day, Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and the working delegation paid a visit to PVF Youth Football Training Center in Long Hung Commune of Van Giang District, which is one of the three youth football centers in Asia, recognized by Asian Football Federation (AFC) as the AFC Three-Star Academy, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day (March 27, 1946 - 2023).

The delegates visited the center's facilities and gave gifts to staff, experts, coaches, trainees and young players of PVF and the Hanoi Police Football Club.