NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and a delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders offered incense to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple in Ba Vi National Park in the outlying district of Ba Vi on January 18.

Chairman of National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (third from the left, front row) and a delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders offer incense to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple in Ba Vi National Park (Photo: VNA)

The visit was on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 2, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh.

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung sent flowers to pay their respect to President Ho Chi Minh.

Chairman of National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and delegation members recalled the great contribution of President Ho Chi Minh, who founded and trained the Party, and devoted his life to the nation, the people, the ideals of communism, the independence and freedom of nations, and peace and justice worldwide.

They pledged, together with the entire Party, people, and armed forces, to continuously study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle. They committed to maximizing the spirit of unity, responsibility, and innovation to realize goals set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress as well as make good preparations for the organization of the 14th National Party Congress, ushering the country into a new era where Vietnam stands shoulder to shoulder with developed national across the globe, as per President Ho Chi Minh’s aspirations.

Vietnamplus