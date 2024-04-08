NA Chairman meets with Chinese top leader in Beijing

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to China.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 8. (Photo: VNA)

Xi was the first Chinese leader to host the Vietnamese NA leader in the visit, showing the importance that China attaches to bilateral relations as well as to the Vietnamese delegation’s visit.

Chairman Hue extended the best regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and key leaders of Vietnam to the Chinese leader, and congratulated China on the great and historical achievements that the Party, State and people of China have gained so far, especially after the 18th CPC National Congress. He expressed his belief that China will successfully complete the goals set by the 20th CPC National Congress, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the world.

For his part, Xi affirmed that China supports Vietnam's development, stability and success in socialism building in accordance with the country's situation. He underlined that the agreement reached by two countries’ top leaders in building a Community of a Shared Future has a strategic meaning, opening up a new period for bilateral cooperation based on six major directions of higher political trust, more substantial defense-security cooperation, deeper practical collaboration, stronger social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, better controlled and resolved differences, thus positively contributing to peace and development in the region and the world.

The two sides shared the delight at the positive development trend of the Vietnam-China relations, underlining that the two Parties and State have many similarities in ideological foundation and goals of building socialism, both striving for the interests and happiness of the people.

NA Chairman Hue emphasised that developing relations with China is a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, for peace, cooperation and development, multilateralism and diversification of foreign relations. He affirmed that Vietnam consistently implements the "One China" policy.

Xi pledged that China attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam, hopes and is willing to promote the relations between the two Parties and countries in a deeper and more substantial manner.

The Vietnamese NA Chairman suggested that the two sides strengthen political trust and increase high-level meetings, while promoting exchange and collaboration through the Party, Government, parliament and front channels as well as in important fields such as diplomacy, public security and defence.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He proposed that the two sides enhance their strategic connectivity, create new momentum for bilateral cooperation, focusing on boosting trade, expanding goods import, especially Vietnamese farm produce, strengthening connectivity between Vietnam and major development strategies of China as well as links in railways, highways, sea and air, and promoting cooperation in finance, monetary, and digital transformation.

Chairman Hue also proposed that the two sides increase people-to-people exchanges, promoting the role of legislators of the two sides in communications work to create social consensus, thus strengthening cooperation between the two sides in all areas and joining hands with the two Parties and States to properly deal with issues at sea in the spirit of better controlling and settling differences.

Hailing Vietnam’s proposals, Xi affirmed that China is ready to work with Vietnam in maintaining strategic exchanges, increasing meetings at high and all levels as well as exchanges and cooperation through the Party channel, sharing experience and theory in Party building and country governance, fostering practical cooperation, accelerating strategic connections, especially in the fields of railways and smart border gates, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of digital economy, green energy, essential minerals and emerging industries. China welcomes Vietnam's efforts in connecting with China's major inter-regional development strategies.

Stressing that the partnership between the two legislatures plays an important and irreplaceable role in the relations between the two Parties and countries, the Chinese leader welcomes the National People’s Congress of China and the NA of Vietnam to sign a new cooperation agreement to enhance the level and efficiency of their cooperation, and actively implement cooperation across all fields and at all levels.

Xi said the two sides should actively contribute to promoting practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, especially between the youth, thus consolidating the foundation of friendship between the two peoples, and share experiences on building the rule-of-law socialist State under the Party's leadership as well as perfecting the socialist legal system.

