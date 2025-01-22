NA Chairman makes education push during visits to Can Tho’s universities

The NA leader called for more ambitious development goals, urging Can Tho University to elevate its status from a Mekong Delta leader to one of Asia's premier institutions.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (center), officials and leaders of Nam Can Tho University at the meeting on January 22 (Photo: VNA)

Visiting Can Tho University, the top legislator praised the institution's remarkable development over its nearly-60-year history.

The university has distinguished itself by ranking among Vietnam's top 10 universities and embracing an educational philosophy of "Community - Comprehensiveness - Excellence".

He highlighted the university's academic achievements, noting its nationwide leadership in the numbers of teachers granted the professor and associate professor titles for two consecutive years. It currently boasts 24 professors and 182 associate professors, reinforcing its pivotal role in serving socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta and Vietnam.

Along with expanding its education scale with the enrollment of nearly 9,600 undergraduates, more than 1,100 master’s candidates, and 78 doctoral researchers in 2024, the institution has strengthened its international partnerships.

Looking ahead, the NA leader called for more ambitious development goals, urging Can Tho University to elevate its status from a Mekong Delta leader to one of Asia's premier institutions. He stressed the importance of tailoring educational programs to regional workforce needs and preparing teachers for educational reform.

He urged the university to embrace the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science - technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, noting that the NA is working to remove institutional barriers and implement breakthrough policies in scientific research and sci-tech infrastructure development.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2025, he expressed his hope that the university will carve out further achievements to enter the new era – that of the nation’s rise.

The same day, the top legislator visited the Nam Can Tho University, where he had a meeting with the institution’s leaders and extended Lunar New Year greetings.

Established in 2013, the university’s goal is to train a high-quality workforce with advanced expertise in health, socio-economic development, and technology to contribute to the development of the Mekong Delta and the country at large. In the 2024 Vietnam university rankings, it ranks 61st among more than 230 universities nationwide, climbing 37 places compared to 2023.

Speaking at the working session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man expressed his satisfaction with the university's achievements over the past 12 years.

He urged the school to continue implementing the Politburo's resolutions on socio-economic development and national defence - security safeguarding in the Delta, on the fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training to serve industrialisation and modernisation against the backdrop of a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration, and on breakthroughs in science - technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

He also stressed the importance of grasping the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies, especially the laws related to education, training, and science-technology.

While acknowledging the university’s accomplishments as just initial steps, the NA leader expressed hope that it will continue to enhance its teaching quality and become one of the leading centers of education and training in the Mekong Delta.

