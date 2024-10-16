NA Chairman celebrates female lawmakers’ contributions

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with a group of full-time female lawmakers and high-ranking female officials from the NA Office and the Institute of Legislative Studies in Hanoi on October 15.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with a group of full-time female lawmakers and high-ranking female officials from the NA Office and the Institute of Legislative Studies in Hanoi on October 15, ahead of the 94th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union and Vietnamese Women’s Day.

With nearly 50 million women constituting 50.1 percent of the national population and a labour force participation rate of 78.2 percent, Vietnam stands out globally for its high female political participation. The election for the 15th NA and the People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure saw a historic milestone, with 151 women being elected as deputies or 30.26 percent of the total, a record high since the 11th legislature.

In his address, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man lauded the remarkable contributions made by NA agencies and Office, including full-time female lawmakers, senior female officials, public servants, and staff of the NA Office and the institute.

He underlined the critical role these women play in shaping the nation's legislative agenda and called for continued dedication and active involvement as the 15th NA's 8th session is scheduled to open on October 21.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man urged the participants to build on their achievements and proactively engage in NA activities in which, he said, focus on giving opinions serving the NA's consideration and approval of draft laws, resolutions, as well as issuance of mechanisms and policies.

Nguyen Thuy Anh, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Female Deputies Group of the 15th legislature, highlighted the group's impact since its establishment in 2008. She said female deputies have remained closely connected with their voters, conveying public concerns and aspirations to the NA while affirming their roles through various activities. These include law-building, supervision, decision-making on critical national issues, diplomacy, charity, welfare, and socio-cultural activities, which garnered recognition both at home and abroad.

She expressed her gratitude for the support from the NA Chairman and other leaders, which continues to inspire female deputies to amplify women's voices. As they navigate the evolving demands of NA activities, these women serve as a vital bridge linking the NA with the citizens they represent, she said.

VNA