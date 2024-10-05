NA Chairman asks HCMC to remove policy obstacles

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on October 5 asked Ho Chi Minh City to remove obstacles in terms of mechanisms and policies to grow further, matching its potential and advantages.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session.

The top legislator made the request while chairing a session with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee on the implementation of the NA’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the city’s development, and Resolution No. 57/2022/QH15 on the investment plan for the Belt Road No.3 project in the southern largest economic hub.

The leader highlighted the Party and the State’s attention to HCMC’s socio-economic development, national defense and security, and political system building.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man

He hailed the city’s socio-economic achievements in the past nine months, with a growth rate of 6.8 percent, saying to achieve the yearly target of 7.5 percent, it must reach 9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Delegates at the meeting

The NA leader said the legislature has approved laws relating to land, housing, real estate, and credit institutions, asking HCMC to review its issued documents to put the laws in place.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen at the working session

The southern largest economic hub was asked to raise its competitiveness, productivity, and human resource quality to prepare for the municipal Party Congress, and all-level Party Congresses, towards the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026 – 2031 term.

Regarding public investment disbursement, Man asked HCMC to trace the root causes of its sluggishness over the past nine months as the rate stood at only 20.2 percent.

An overview of the meeting

At the working session, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai reported the city’s socio-economic situation, as well as issues regarding major projects on Belt Road No.4, urban railway, and international financial center, among others.

Delegates touched upon how to tangle knots in the implementation of the resolutions in HCMC.

VNA