My Quang recognized as national intangible cultural heritage

On August 12, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Nam Province, announced that My Quang (Quang-style noodles) has been officially recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The folk knowledge of My Quang (Quang Nam Province) is included in the national intangible cultural heritage list.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has decided to include the folk knowledge of My Quang from Quang Nam Province in the national intangible cultural heritage list based on a proposal by the Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee and the Department of Cultural Heritage, following relevant regulations.

According to the Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee, generations of ancestors, through diligent labor and adaptation to the natural environment, gradually shaped the identity and character of people in the Quang region. A vivid and distinct expression of this character is found in their culinary traditions, with My Quang being a prime example.

The craft of making My Quang in Quang Nam Province reflects the unique culinary values of the Quang region. As My Quang followed the settlers on their journey southward, it readily embraced various ingredients encountered along the way, incorporating and transforming them to create a rich and diverse culinary experience.

My Quang, with its many variations, is a shining example of folk culinary culture, capable of pleasing all types of diners. Despite its simplicity, it encapsulates the historical development and the folk knowledge of Quang Nam Province.

In recognition of these significant values, the Quang Nam Provincial People's Committee has proposed that the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism consider including the "Craft of Making My Quang in Quang Nam Province" in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Recently, the culinary website Taste Atlas released a list of the 100 best dishes in Vietnam for international travelers to explore, with My Quang topping the list.

Other dishes that made it into the top ten, according to Taste Atlas, include banh mi thit (Meat and Cold cuts banh mi), bun bo Nam Bo (Southern Vietnamese beef noodle with salad), bo luc lac (Vietnamese sauteed diced beef), chao tom (Vietnamese sugarcane shrimp), pho bo (beef pho), bo kho (Vietnamese beef stew), nuoc cham (Vietnamese fish sauce), cha gio (Vietnamese fried spring rolls), and bun bo Hue (Hue beef noodles).

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan