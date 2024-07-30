Culture/art

Musical film on Truong Sa Archipelago premiered

SGGP

A musical film titled “Truong Sa - Ben, Bo Trong Nhau” (Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago - offshore islands and mainland always stay together) was premiered in Hanoi on July 29.

3y3a8276-594.jpg.jpg
The Symphony Orchestra performs on the Yet Kieu Ship.

The movie was produced by the Arts Department of Vietnam Television (VTV) in collaboration with the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army, the Vietnam People's Navy, and the Thang Long Dance and Music Theater.

The film tells the story of members of a family spanning four generations who are naval soldiers. It portrays the love of these soldiers for the country. They are very proud of their duty to protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands. The film presents to audiences images of creative elite modern naval soldiers in the new era.

Additionally, the film features many touching stories about the sacrifices of soldiers and their families, brave wives, and mothers who endure hardships so that the soldiers can wholeheartedly serve the nation.

The movie aims to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the first victory of the Vietnam People’s Navy against the US forces in the northern region (August 2 and 5, 1964); and the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024).

3y3a2120-4374.jpg.jpg
40a63ccb-84ad-4372-9933-601b9df69e97.jpg
1ebb6f12-3dad-434a-8f9b-ad899f8fc013.jpg
A musical film on Truong Sa Archipelago premiered on July 29.
By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Musical film on Truong Sa Archipelago Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago naval soldiers 60th founding anniversary of the first victory of the Vietnam People’s Navy 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army

