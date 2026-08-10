Ho Chi Minh City festival provides workers legal support, scam prevention skills

The Ho Chi Minh City Police and Labor Federation hosted the 2026 "Workers with Law and Security" festival on August 9, equipping local employees with essential scam-prevention skills, legal resources, and charitable support.

To bolster workplace stability and employee safety, the Ho Chi Minh City Police, in partnership with the city's Labor Federation, hosted the 2026 "Workers with Law and Security" festival on August 9 at the Binh Duong Labor Culture House.

Workers learn about drug prevention at the festival. Photo: Hong Hai

The initiative equips local employees with critical legal knowledge and practical guidance to navigate daily risks. Throughout the event, workers received briefings on identifying and avoiding online financial scams, drug-related hazards, and activities that could incite unrest or compromise security in corporate environments. The program aims to sharpen vigilance, safeguarding workers, their families, and their enterprises.

The event featured a diverse lineup of interactive activities, including advisory booths for administrative and residency procedures, educational traffic-safety games, and dedicated spaces for drug-prevention awareness. Attendees also engaged in specialized seminars addressing anti-drug measures and the tactics employed by hostile actors targeting labor sector security. Additional highlights included a zero-cost shopping booth and the interactive "Ring the Golden Bell" mini-game.

In a strong display of social welfare, the organizing committee distributed relief packages to workers facing hardship or recovering from occupational injuries. Furthermore, nearly 100 scholarships were awarded to the children with good academic performance of disadvantaged workers for the 2025–2026 academic year.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan