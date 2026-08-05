ID theft leaves citizens facing fake businesses, tax debts

Stolen identity documents are being illegally used to register fake household businesses in Vietnam, leaving unsuspecting citizens stranded with unexpected tax debts, travel bans, and administrative hurdles.

Risk of personal data exposure through photographing and sending ID cards on social media (Image: AI)

Cases of personal ID information being illegally used to register household businesses have left victims facing administrative hurdles, unexpected tax obligations, and potential legal liabilities, prompting experts to call for stronger electronic verification safeguards.

Victims shocked by unauthorized business registrations

A Hanoi resident recently discovered his ID had been used to register an eyeglasses business on Tran Quoc Thao Street in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023, despite never living or working there. His own application to open a business was rejected, and he was even notified of a temporary exit ban for failing to operate at the registered address for over 120 days. He expressed frustration, noting that many citizens face similar problems but resolution procedures remain complicated.

On social media, others shared comparable experiences. One account reported a friend unexpectedly found himself listed as owner of two companies with tax debts when attempting to leave the country. Another user discovered two inactive companies in Ho Chi Minh City registered under his name, still carrying tax obligations, raising concerns about future legal and financial risks.

These cases highlight public anxiety as ID information is now widely used in banking, business registration, household business licensing, and other administrative procedures.

Legal remedies and state responsibility

Lawyer Dau Duc Ninh of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association explained that if ID information is misused for household business registration due to errors by registration authorities, those agencies must correct the mistake under the law. When falsified documents or unauthorized use of another person’s ID are detected, commune-level business registration offices must revoke the household business certificate under Article 105 of Decree 168/2025/ND-CP.

If the error stems from officials’ negligence, disciplinary action may follow under the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants. Where victims suffer damages, the State must compensate if conditions under the 2017 Law on State Compensation Liability are met.

Lawyer Dau Duc Ninh advised that anyone discovering identity misuse should check the National Household Business Registration Portal, contact tax authorities to confirm obligations, and report to police for verification. Victims must then submit a revocation request to the commune-level registration office, including an application, police confirmation of falsification, and a copy of their ID.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan