Mr. Tang Huu Phong appointed to Deputy Head of Propaganda, Education Board

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to appoint Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Tang Huu Phong to Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

On June 3 morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a ceremony to announce the appointment decision.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presided over the ceremony with the presence of Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Head of the Organization Board under the HCMC Party Committee Thai Thi Bich Lien; Permanent Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son; Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Hong Son; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Duc Hai.

In addition, members of the editorial board of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and leaders from various specialized departments of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee attended the ceremony.

At the appointment ceremony, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai handed over the decision from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to appoint Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper, to the position of Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board for a five- year tenure.

Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai indicated that Mr. Tang Huu Phong has had extensive experiences from various prior positions at multiple agencies and units such as Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Youth Union, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Editor-in-Chief of the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper in 2008-2016, Standing Deputy Secretary of Tan Phu District’s Party Committee in 2016-2020, Head of the Culture and Society Board of HCMC People’s Council from March 2020 to June 2021, Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper from July 2021 to June 2024. He is now Deputy of the HCMC People's Council for the 2021-2026 term.

Therefore, Mr. Hai expected that the newly-appointed Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board would fulfill assigned tasks in the new role.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong sent his thankfulness to the Standing Board of the Party Committee of HCMC for trusting him with the new role. He strongly affirmed to effectively fulfill the duties and side with members of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board to successfully complete their assigned tasks.

Mr. Tang Huu Phong was born in 1972 in Phu My District, the Central province of Binh Dinh. He has a Master's degree in History and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.

