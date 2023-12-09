Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue holds President of VKFA in HCMC

The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association (VKFA) in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday organized the third congress of delegates for the term 2023-2028.

The executive committee for a new working term was elected at the congress comprising 15 members.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee was elected the president of VKFA in the city.

After 28 years of establishment and development, the Vietnam - Korea Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City aims at building solidarity, friendship and cooperation in all fields between the people of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City and the Republic of Korea with a lot of achievements.

In the new term, the Vietnam - Korea Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City sets to actively innovate its activities and promote exchanges and cooperation in many fields of culture, education and training, science and technology, tourism and economic investment and so on.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee granted certificates of merit to a collective and four individuals for their outstanding achievements in people-to-people external works.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong