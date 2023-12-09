Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue holds President of VKFA in HCMC

SGGP

The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association (VKFA) in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday organized the third congress of delegates for the term 2023-2028.

b34f0631041ead40f40f-97-8190-6920.jpg
Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee holds the president of VKFA in the city.

The executive committee for a new working term was elected at the congress comprising 15 members.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee was elected the president of VKFA in the city.

After 28 years of establishment and development, the Vietnam - Korea Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City aims at building solidarity, friendship and cooperation in all fields between the people of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City and the Republic of Korea with a lot of achievements.

In the new term, the Vietnam - Korea Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City sets to actively innovate its activities and promote exchanges and cooperation in many fields of culture, education and training, science and technology, tourism and economic investment and so on.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee granted certificates of merit to a collective and four individuals for their outstanding achievements in people-to-people external works.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue President of VKFA in HCMC people-to-people external works

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn