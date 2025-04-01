More Vietnamese paintings auctioned for millions of dollars

According to the results of auctions and sales at the Art Basel Hong Kong art fair, the number of Vietnamese paintings worth millions of dollars increased in the international market.

The painting titled “Ba Nguoi Phu Nu” (Le Trois Femme) by Vietnamese painter Nguyen Gia Tri (Photo:Christie's)

The 2025 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, held on March 26-30, saw the participation of many auction houses, including Christie’s and Sotheby’s Hong Kong, and Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers, one of the world's largest and most renowned auctioneers in the UK.

At the Sotheby's auctions, the artwork “Choi Nhac Song” (Instant Musical), created by painter Mai Trung Thu in 1945, achieved a record price of US$1.3 million after taxes and fees.

A painting titled “Ba Nguoi Phu Nu” (Le Trois Femme) by Vietnamese painter Nguyen Gia Tri in 1934 achieved a remarkable price of US$2.07 million after taxes and fees at the auction of Christie's, ranking fourth on the list of the top 10 most expensive Vietnamese paintings after artworks including “Chan dung co Phuong” (Portrait of Mademoiselle Phuong), “Gia dinh trong vuon” (Family in the garden), and “Dang hinh trong vuon” (Figures in a Garden).

The oil painting entitled “Chan dung co Phuong” (Portrait of Mademoiselle Phuong) by painter Mai Trung Thu achieved a record price of US$3.1 million for a Vietnamese artwork at the Modern Art Evening and Day Sales of Sotheby's Hong Kong on April 18, 2021.

The painting titled “Gia dinh trong vuon” (Family in the garden) by Vietnamese painter Le Pho achieved a remarkable price of US$2.3 million at the 50th-anniversary modern evening auction of Sotheby's Hong Kong on April 5, 2023.

The painting “Dang hinh trong vuon” (Figures in a Garden) by Le Pho fetched US$2.3 million at the Modern Evening Auction of Sotheby's, which was held on April 27, 2022, in Hong Kong (China).

By Hong Duong - Translated by Kim Khanh