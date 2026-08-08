APIE Camp 2026 connects Vietnamese students with global Internet community

Hosting the APIE Camp marked an important milestone for Vietnam, reflecting regional recognition of the country's capabilities in Internet development and its growing role within the Asia-Pacific Internet community, said a local official.

Participants receive hands-on training in network infrastructure deployment, network device connectivity and wireless network implementation, combining theory learning with practice under the guidance of instructors and experts from the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) and international organisations. (Photo: mst.gov.vn)

The 2026 Asia Pacific Internet Engineering (APIE) Camp, an annual capacity-building and academic exchange program on Internet technologies for young people and university students across the region, concluded in Hanoi on August 7.

Held in Vietnam for the first time by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event brought together experts and participants from 10 countries across the region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, VNNIC Acting Director Nguyen Truong Giang said the camp aimed to enhance participants' technical expertise while fostering innovation, international collaboration skills and the community spirit of the Internet.

Hosting the APIE Camp marked an important milestone for Vietnam, reflecting regional recognition of the country's capabilities in Internet development and its growing role within the Asia-Pacific Internet community, he said.

For many years, Vietnam has actively engaged in international cooperation in Internet development.

As the national Internet registry, the VNNIC has promoted collaboration with international Internet organisations, shared expertise, supported the technical community and helped train the next generation of Internet engineers.

VNNIC Acting Director Nguyen Truong Giang noted that hosting the event also aligned with Vietnam's strategy to develop digital human resources and deepen international integration by providing a platform for Vietnamese students to connect with the regional Internet community and strengthen the country's pool of young Internet engineers.

The camp also offered an opportunity to showcase Vietnam and reinforce its position in the development of the Internet, digital infrastructure and digital talent across the Asia-Pacific, in line with the Party's foreign policy orientations in the new period, he added.

During the five-day program from August 3 to 7, participants attended lectures and practice sessions on the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, domain name systems and network virtualisation, among others.They worked together in teams, exchanged academic perspectives and shared ideas shaped by their diverse cultural and national backgrounds.

Organisers said this diversity is one of the APIE Camp's defining strengths, reflecting the openness and cooperation that form the foundation of the global Internet community.

Alongside the technical program, participants explored Hanoi, experienced Vietnamese culture and built lasting friendship expected to support future collaborative projects and Internet initiatives.

VNA