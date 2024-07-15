More than 700 tourists trapped on Nam Du Island

The People’s Committee of An Son Island Commune, Nam Du Island on July 15 informed that approximately 700 tourists have been trapped on the island due to suspension of express boats from impact of ongoing bad weather.

Express boats departing from Rach Gia City to Nam Du Island have temporarily suspended operations due to bad weather.

Specifically, the express boats departing from Rach Gia City to Nam Du Island have temporarily suspended operations for three consecutive days from July 13 to July 15.

Vice Chairman of An Son Commune People's Committee Tran Thi Yen Oanh said that the tourists had received support from accommodation providers to reduce expenses for lodging and meals, showing hospitality and also sharing difficulties with the tourists.

As of July 15, some routes such as Rach Gia - Nam Du and Rach Gia - Phu Quoc continue to be suspended to ensure the safety of tourists. However, routes of Ha Tien - Phu Quoc, Rach Gia - Lai Son and Ha Tien - Tien Hai are operating normally.

According to the Meteorological Hydrological Station of Kien Giang Province, on July 15, the waters from Rach Gia to Phu Quoc continue to experience scattered thundery showers with moderate-heavy rainfalls, blustery winds, big waves and rough sea along with the possibility of cyclones and whirlwinds.

