More than 600 enterprises to participate in Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart 2026

Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026, themed “Digital Transformation and Green Growth—Elevating Vietnam’s Tourism,” will take place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE) on April 9-12.

Ho Chi Minh City tourism exhibition area at VITM Hanoi 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

On March 23, speaking at the press conference in Hanoi, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Vu The Binh, stated that Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 (VITM Hanoi 2026) marks a significant transition from “deep discounting” to improving service quality and promoting sustainable development.

Product quality determines the value of Vietnam’s tourism brand on the global map. Green tourism, grounded in heritage conservation, environmental protection, and the application of modern technology, is the central focus this year, he emphasized.

The event will feature 450 booths and more than 600 domestic and international enterprises, representing 15 countries and territories, as well as 34 provinces and cities across Vietnam. The fair is expected to attract approximately 80,000 visitors for both attendance and business transactions.

A key highlight of the event is a tourism business matching program, which is projected to bring together 350–400 enterprises, including 150 international travel companies. This serves as an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to gain direct access to a strong pool of international visitors, establish partnerships, and expand their markets.

Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Vu The Binh, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

From April 10 to 12, the fair will open to the public and visitors with a range of activities, including destination promotion and introduction of new tourism products and stimulus packages, as well as showcasing green tourism trends and the application of digital technologies and AI in management, operations, and tour development. In addition, there will be thematic conferences introducing tourism in Gia Lai, as well as investment and tourism promotion activities for Lai Chau, Ninh Binh, Hung Yen, Ca Mau, and tourism events for Ho Chi Minh City in 2026.

According to Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, the Vietnam International Travel Mart is a large-scale, national-level event. Its programs and activities should be organized systematically and practically, closely aligned with real-world demands, thereby contributing to the goal of welcoming 25 million international arrivals this year.

By Thu Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh