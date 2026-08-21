Khanh Hoa to install 25 AEDs along Nha Trang Beach

Khanh Hoa Province plans to install 80 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public sites, including 25 along Nha Trang's beachfront, to speed up emergency response to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Khanh Hoa Province plans to install 80 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public locations.

The provincial Department of Health launched a community first-aid training program and an initiative to deploy AEDs across the province on August 21.

More than 70 percent of cardiac arrests occur outside hospitals. Meanwhile, the critical window for effective intervention is just three to five minutes after cardiac arrest, said Mr. Le Van Khoa, Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Health.

AEDs can automatically analyze a patient's heart rhythm and provide voice instructions, allowing members of the public without medical training to operate the devices in emergencies.

The province plans to install the 80 AEDs at high-traffic public locations. Twenty-five will be placed along Nha Trang's coastline, while the remainder will be deployed at schools, supermarkets, airports, and other strategic sites.

However, the health department stressed that AEDs can save lives only if bystanders know how to use them properly. To address this, the 115 Emergency Center will organize training, provide hands-on guidance, and assess first-aid skills among non-medical personnel, gradually building a community-based emergency response network.

Mr. Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People's Committee, speaks at the ceremony.

Mr. Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa People's Committee, described the deployment of AEDs in public spaces as a significant step forward in protecting public health.

The devices will also be digitized and connected to the province's digital healthcare system, helping emergency services locate and access them more quickly and potentially reducing the time needed to reach and treat cardiac arrest victims.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan