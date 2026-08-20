Health

Ben Cat Ward rolls out special program to safeguard school meals

SGGP

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City's Ben Cat Ward have rolled out the “Responsible Green Tick” program to certify school kitchens and food suppliers, aiming to reassure parents about the safety of meals served to students.

pgd phuong.jpg
Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the conference (Photo:Xuan Trung)

Ben Cat Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Department of Industry and Trade, held a training conference on August 19 to launch the “Responsible Green Tick” model, attended by representatives of schools and meal providers in Ben Cat, Hoa Loi, Chanh Phu Hoa and Long Nguyen Wards.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said the “Responsible Green Tick” program for school kitchens aims to enhance transparency and strengthen accountability within the retail system, while ensuring participating businesses are not lumped together with suppliers of substandard products.

The participation of food suppliers serving school kitchens in the program will enable schools and parents to more easily trace and monitor students’ meals. It will also help improve the businesses’ production and operations.

At the event, Chairman Dao Ha Trung of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Association spent considerable time answering questions from delegates after providing training and introducing the program’s contents.

truong hoc.jpg
Representatives of schools and food suppliers, at the conference (Photo:Xuan Trung)

Concluding the conference, Nguyen Thi My Hang, Secretary of the Ben Cat Ward Party Committee, called on leaders of relevant units, particularly school principals and food suppliers, to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and put care into every product, ensuring that food is safe before being served to students.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

school meals “Responsible Green Tick” model meal providers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn