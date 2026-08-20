Ben Cat Ward rolls out special program to safeguard school meals

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City's Ben Cat Ward have rolled out the “Responsible Green Tick” program to certify school kitchens and food suppliers, aiming to reassure parents about the safety of meals served to students.

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the conference (Photo:Xuan Trung)

Ben Cat Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Department of Industry and Trade, held a training conference on August 19 to launch the “Responsible Green Tick” model, attended by representatives of schools and meal providers in Ben Cat, Hoa Loi, Chanh Phu Hoa and Long Nguyen Wards.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said the “Responsible Green Tick” program for school kitchens aims to enhance transparency and strengthen accountability within the retail system, while ensuring participating businesses are not lumped together with suppliers of substandard products.

The participation of food suppliers serving school kitchens in the program will enable schools and parents to more easily trace and monitor students’ meals. It will also help improve the businesses’ production and operations.

At the event, Chairman Dao Ha Trung of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Association spent considerable time answering questions from delegates after providing training and introducing the program’s contents.

Representatives of schools and food suppliers, at the conference (Photo:Xuan Trung)

Concluding the conference, Nguyen Thi My Hang, Secretary of the Ben Cat Ward Party Committee, called on leaders of relevant units, particularly school principals and food suppliers, to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and put care into every product, ensuring that food is safe before being served to students.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan