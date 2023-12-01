Month of French dramas celebrates Vietnam-France diplomatic relations

A month of French dramas celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic relations (1973-2023) will be held in the HCMC Book Street on December 1-27.

The event will bring to the audience three consecutive plays adapted from famous French literary work performed by artists of the Flamingo Theater, including “The Devil's Hour”, a criminal psychological drama adapted from the novel À cloche coeur by Catherine Arley; “Everything We Haven't Said”, a family psychological drama adapted from the novel of the same name by Marc Levy; and “Eugénie Grandet”, a social psychological drama adapted from the novel of the same name by writer Honoré de Balzac.

Especially, audiences will have an opportunity to take part in an exchange with artists of the Flamingo Theater at 7 pm on December 1 in the HCMC Book Street.

The month of French dramas will be also organized at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House with 30-50 percent discounts for students, and educational and medical professionals. There will be a contest on 19th Century European Cosplay Costumes which is scheduled to take place on December 27.