M’nong people’s folk craft recognized as national intangible cultural heritage

The traditional brocade weaving of the M’nong ethnic people in Binh Phuoc Province has been recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on May 18 held a ceremony to announce the recognition of the traditional brocade weaving of the M’nong ethnic people in Bu Gia Map District’s Bu Gia Map Commune, and Dong Nai, Tho Son, Phu Son and Dak Nhau communes in Bu Dang District as the national intangible heritage.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Phuoc Province, Nguyen Khac Vinh said that the M’nong ethnic group has a population of more than 10,000 people, accounted for 1.1 percent of the total population of the province. Their unique brocade weaving has been practiced for many generations. The traditional craft has been recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage for its specific values.

The recognition not only honors the traditional brocade weaving and affirms its scientific, historical, and cultural values but also the efforts of artisans and the M’nong ethnic people in preserving and promoting this traditional craft.

Mr. Vinh suggested districts and communes in the province should have preferential mechanisms and policies to support households that still maintain traditional brocade weaving and help them access capital to expand and develop production and business. The localities need to establish cooperatives to promote brocade weaving products to visitors, artisans, and designers to organize practical training courses on techniques of brocade weaving and transfer new technologies to the community.